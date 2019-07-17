Image copyright Sue Hurrell Image caption Immy, 13, often has to get out of the car in her wheelchair in the middle of road

A mum whose teenage daughter uses a wheelchair could finally be given a disabled parking bay outside their home after trying for three years.

Sue Hurrell and her partner often have to stop their car in the middle of the street in Cardiff to get Immy, 13, out.

Ms Hurrell is calling for a fairer assessment process after her third attempt was initially declined.

Cardiff council said it had approved her application in principle and it was now subject to a legal process.

Immy has lived in the same house all her life but as she got older, access to the rear of the house became less suitable so the family adapted the front of the house and applied for a disabled parking bay, Ms Hurrell said.

Image copyright Sue Hurrell Image caption Immy turns 14 on Thursday

"One of the things we did was get in touch with neighbours, and around half sent letters in saying they did not have a problem, and that there is a problem with parking. But the council don't pay attention."

After she was informed her latest application had failed, Ms Hurrell posted a series of videos on Twitter each day to highlight the situation.

Ms Hurrell said less than half of all applications for a disabled parking bay in Cardiff were approved.

"How many other people have to parade their families on Twitter to get this?" she asked.

Cardiff council said it did not comment on individual cases, but "each case is treated on a case-by-case basis".