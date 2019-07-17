Environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion has staged a three-day protest intended to cause "major disruption" to Cardiff - one of five UK cities it has targeted. As it draws to a close, we look at who its supporters were and what they hoped to achieve.

Image caption Gosia Buzzanca, 30, originally from Poland, is protesting for the future of her two young children

Gosia Buzzanca, 30, a part-time librarian in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, said: "I came along on my day off to support the protest.

"I feel there is no choice but to care about the issue.

"As I understand it, it only takes a relatively small percentage of the wider population to bring an issue into the wider conscience and make change happen.

"We have seen this from the Suffragettes and Black Lives Matter.

"I understand such a protest causes inconvenience for some, but people need to see the bigger picture.

"Personally, even I feel like I am still in denial about the scale of the problem. We all need to educate ourselves more."

Image caption Sadie Maund, 30, is a volunteer at the protest

Sadie Maund, 30, of Machynlleth, Powys, said: "I have been volunteering as a steward for Extinction Rebellion and am very passionate about the cause.

"For me, climate change is the main issue we need to be focusing on. If we don't sort that, all other issues are mute.

"The government claims they are treating climate change as an emergency but they are actually kicking the can down the road.

"We really need to reduce carbon emissions now or it is going to be too late."

Image caption Sylvain Lefebvre, 37, wants his two children to live in a sustainable world

Sylvain Lefebvre, 37, a freelance charity worker, said: "I feel it is so important to take non-violent action and to try and mobilise more people.

"After the London demonstrations, I thought more people might be here, but I do feel that we have the wider support of the public.

"People, I feel, are becoming better informed, but I think it will take time for us to achieve what we want."

Image caption Laura Moore, 50, camped at the protest and wants the wider public to take more action

Laura Moore, 50, a mother of two from Cheshire, said: "I don't have a history of protest, but I attended the protests in London in April and I don't think I've ever felt so happy in my life.

"I find the leaders of Extinction Rebellion so inspiring and the facts around climate breakdown appalling.

"We are one of the few countries in the world that has the right to protest so I feel we have to do non-violent action.

"Mainly, I want to see this action driven from the people. If 100 people get together, they can form a plan of what they can do - fly less, eat local. Change can be made this way."