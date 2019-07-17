Image copyright Conwy council Image caption Pier struts stick out from the sand on Colwyn Bay beach ahead of work to build a new shortened version

Work to rebuild a "truncated" pier at Colwyn Bay is set to start later this summer.

The structure was dismantled in 2018, a year after it partially fell into the sea.

A campaign to save the Grade II-listed Victoria Pier was launched prior to the collapse, after it had been shut in 2008.

The new decked area will be about 43m (141ft) in length. The work is expected to take 30 weeks.

Contracts have been awarded to two firms to build the structure using refurbished metalwork from the pier.

"Building a truncated pier was one of the conditions of being allowed to dismantle the old unstable structure," said councillor Brian Cossey, chairman of the Pier Project Board.

"By awarding these contracts we can at last move on and finalise this matter."

Image copyright Conwy Council Image caption The pier partially collapsed into the sea in February 2017