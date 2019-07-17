Image caption Wednesday morning: Protesters in sleeping bags in the middle of Castle Street

Police face a difficult role in allowing a peaceful protest which also causes disruption, the South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner has said.

Alun Michael was speaking as Extinction Rebellion's protest over climate change in Cardiff city centre entered its third day.

It has been causing frustration among some drivers and businesses, and affecting bus travel.

Protesters have been using a boat to stop traffic on Castle Street.

But Mr Michael told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers that South Wales Police had "got that balance right".

Castle Street in the city centre remains closed this morning due to the protest by Extinction Rebellion.



Motorists are advised to avoid the city centre if possible.



Bus services are also being diverted

Mr Michael said: "The balance is the protection of the right to peaceful protest and, on the other hand, not allowing things to go too far in terms of disrupting the lives of ordinary people.

"I think that balance is being maintained by South Wales Police very well indeed.

"There has been good communication between the police and the protesters," he said.

One of the protestors told BBC Radio Wales that a meeting would take place later on Wednesday morning about whether to continue.

Mr Michael said he had received "feedback" from "some people who are quite angry".

He said he had also heard from others "who say it is a very important issue".

In terms of policing such a protest, Mr Michael said: "You can't come down on one side or the other. It has to be a careful judgement over a period of time.

"Welsh Government has supported the calls for climate change to be treated as an emergency so it is an issue being taken very seriously indeed."