Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Tuesday evening on the Gellideg estate

Two boys aged 10 and 12 have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a group of young people in Merthyr Tydfil.

The incident happened when a silver Audi left the road and collided with the group at Heol Scwrfa on Gellideg estate on Tuesday at about 19:00 BST.

The driver is assisting officers with inquiries, South Wales Police said.

One of the children suffered serious injuries, said the force, but few details have been released.

He is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

A police statement said the car "left the carriageway and collided with a number of youths at the location".

"Officers wish to thank members of the public and local community who assisted at scene and for their patience during the road the closure," it said.