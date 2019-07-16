Image caption Kukd.com received funding from the Welsh Government to create 100 jobs in Cwmbran

It was "right" that a Welsh Government investigation into its awarding of a grant to a private company at the centre of fraud allegations took so long, the first minister has said.

Online food service Kukd.com has been asked to pay back more than half of a £1m grant after an investigation was launched in 2015, the BBC has learned.

Conservative Paul Davies questioned the length of time taken to investigate.

Mark Drakeford said he regretted delays but insisted it was "the right way".

The company, created by Newport businessman Shelim Hussain, received the funding in 2015 for the creation of an initial 100 new jobs at its Cwmbran base.

But the Welsh Government's counter fraud and internal audit team started investigating later that year following claims certain conditions had not been met, including that jobs had been outsourced abroad.

Image caption Mark Drakeford hit back at suggestions the investigation took too long

The final report of the inquiry states that government officials met with company representatives in April 2017 to advise that the funding "was now recoverable".

A further meeting took place on 5 May 2017 where it was agreed the company would repay a proportion of the grant due to its "failure to maintain its job creation commitments", the report added.

The Welsh Government referred the matter to Gwent Police in December 2017.

But the force informed ministers in May 2019 that it would not be pursuing the case.

The company - part of the Euro Foods Group empire - had denied any misconduct and cooperated fully with the investigation, according to the report.

Image caption Shelim Hussain had admitted some Kukd.com jobs were outsourced to Bangladesh and India

No figure has been made public, but accounts for parent company EFG Food and Tech Holdings report that £539,000 will be repaid to the Welsh Government.

Mr Hussain said in September 2016 that some Kukd.com jobs were outsourced to Bangladesh and India "at cheaper cost so the business can survive".

It was a condition of the grant aid that new jobs should exist for at least three years, the BBC has discovered.

Mr Davies, Conservative leader in the Senedd, questioned the lack of detail in the report, which runs to just over 500 words.

'No specifics'

"It has no detail, no specifics on the allegations that have been received, and no information on the various investigations that have been undertaken internally," he said, speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday.

"I'm concerned that it took nearly 18 months for the police to confirm that they did not intend to pursue the case."

But Mr Drakeford said internal audits necessarily take time, and that the Welsh Government could not answer for the police or the CPS.

"I regret some of the time delays that seem to surround these sorts of cases, but that is the right way for these things to happen," he added.

"Scrutiny of decisions that we make happens all the time. We will go on learning the lessons from all these experiences, as any sensible government would do."

The Welsh Government report concludes that a "negotiated repayment schedule" had been agreed with the company.