Woman released after man's death at Rhyl house

  • 16 July 2019
A woman has been released after she was arrested following the death of a man, which police say they are no longer treating as suspicious.

The 71-year-old man was found dead at a house in Tynewydd Road, Rhyl, during the early hours of Tuesday.

North Wales Police previously said it was treating the house as a crime scene and had arrested a 59-year-old woman.

She has now been released with no further action and police said they had referred the matter to the coroner.

