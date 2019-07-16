Image copyright Google Image caption The school in Kinmel Bay caters for pupils aged three to seven

Parents of pupils at an infant school could be pursued by a debt collection agency over unpaid school dinner money.

Conwy council has advised all schools to adopt a "zero-tolerance attitude" to unpaid debts as it faces financial challenges and funding cuts.

Parents have been warned their children's access to certain services at Ysgol Y Foryd could be suspended.

Debts of £10 or more mean pupils must bring a packed lunch and parents face dealing with debt collectors.

Outstanding debts must be paid to the Kinmel Bay infant school before the beginning of the new term in September, head teacher Nicola Rowlands told parents in a letter.

This says schools have less money than they need to ensure the necessary staff and resources.

Debts can also include payments for after school clubs, trips and visits. Ms Rowlands' letter asks for these to be paid by the end of the current term but says the deadline can be extended to 31 August.

Image caption Any debts for school dinners, after school clubs and trips not paid by 31 August will be handed to the council

The letter adds: "Please be aware that if any debts are not settled by this extended deadline, Conwy Council will take over the debt and will pursue it on our behalf - possibly via a debt collection agency.

"The school will than be charged for any costs incurred in collecting debt, which will worsen our financial position."

Conwy council said: "Collecting school dinner money is the responsibility of the school.

"The local authority encourages schools to manage school meal debt effectively, and parents/guardians who are experiencing financial difficulty should contact their school as soon as possible."