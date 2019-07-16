Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Some of the protesters glued themselves around the boat on Monday

Commuters have been warned to expect disruption again on Tuesday as climate change protesters continue to block a key Cardiff city centre road.

Members of Extinction Rebellion blocked Castle Street with a green boat and chained themselves together on Monday.

The group want to raise awareness about climate change but there have been calls for them to end the protest.

Cardiff council warned of further road closures and bus passengers are advised to check services before they travel.

Cardiff is one of "five centres of disruption" planned by the group, with others due to take place in Leeds, Glasgow, London and Bristol during the "five-day national campaign" of protests.

"Please avoid driving into the city centre if possible and consider using public transport, or walking or cycling for shorter journeys," Cardiff council announced on Twitter.

The protest won the support of the Bishop of Llandaff, the Right Reverend June Osborne, who said it was important "to find the political will to protect the interests of future generations".

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption A boat has been placed in the middle of Castle Street

But others, including businesses on Castle Street, said the protest would not win people's support because of the disruption caused to their lives.

The council added that access for emergency services, residents and businesses "will be maintained".