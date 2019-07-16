Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Sorry New Zealand but it's now our time to shine"

A street in north Wales has been declared the steepest in the world.

Residents in Harlech, Gwynedd are celebrating after Guinness World Records verified the gradient of Ffordd Pen Llech at 37.45%.

The title had been held by Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand, with a gradient of 35% at its steepest.

Campaigner Gwyn Headley said: "I feel utter relief - and jubilation. I feel sorry for the New Zealanders - but steeper is steeper."

Image caption The street is near the town's famous castle in Snowdonia

Mr Headley and Sarah Badhan knew just what an uphill struggle life can be for those living on Ffordd Pen Llech.

While most live at the bottom of the hill, the chemist and post office are at the top.

Mr Headley's research found the street was the steepest in Great Britain, though a different methodology was used to calculate Baldwin Street in New Zealand.

So they engaged surveyors and measurements taken in January showed Fordd Pen Llech had a one in 2.67 gradient at its steepest part, compared with the current record holder's one in 2.86.

Image copyright Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Image caption Tourists regularly visit the previous record holder, Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand

Mr Headley said: "Guinness World Records were ultra-specific in the criteria and although we were confident in meeting or exceeding nine of them, I was worried about the tenth."

Criteria for the record stated the street must be a public thoroughfare, fully surfaced and have buildings alongside the carriageway.

However the Harlech bid was able to justify the absence of blueprints before 1842 because the street was thought to have existed for more than 1,000 years.

Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records Editor in Chief, said the residents' "will-power" had paid off.

He added: "I hope Harlech enjoys the celebrations and that the new title brings lots of people to the beautiful town, to experience the world's steepest street for themselves."

A celebration is being planned for Saturday close to the Harlech street.