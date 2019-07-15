Image copyright Keziah Young Image caption A thank you note from James Corden and Ruth Jones was taped to the window of the van

Actors James Corden and Ruth Jones bought ice creams as a thank you to crowds watching filming of Gavin and Stacey's Christmas special in Barry.

As the town basked in sunshine on Sunday, an ice cream van arrived with a note taped to the window.

It read: "Thank you for all your support. It means the world to us. See you on Christmas Day! Enjoy! James Corden and Ruth Jones."

The pair both star in and wrote the Bafta-winning comedy series.

Filming started on Friday on Trinity Street in Barry and on the front at Barry Island's Whitmore Bay.

A section of Trinity Street, which is home to characters Gwen West and Uncle Bryn, was then closed for further shoots on Saturday and Sunday, and more filming is planned.

Keziah Young, 21, travelled from Cardiff to watch the filming and got a free ice cream and a selfie with James Corden.

"I was there for about four hours. There's such a buzz for the show, and everyone was respectful of the filming but when they weren't filming everyone was mingling and chanting character names.

"I left before they started shooting the outside scenes at night, so I only saw them going to and from the houses," she said.

Image copyright Keziah Young Image caption Fans got in line in the sunshine for the free ice cream

Residents reported the filming of the much-anticipated Christmas special of the sitcom attracted many more people than previous episodes.

The crowds prompted some local residents to post on social media asking fans not to stand on walls, lean on windows or leave litter behind.

However, Kathryn Rees-Davies, whose house is being used by the production team, said: "The crew have been marvellous and genuinely care about the residents.

"They have tried to minimise impact."

Image copyright Nicola Martin Image caption Fans gathered close to where the Christmas special was being filmed

Resident Paul Haines said: "I got home about 1am on Saturday and there were about 70 people outside my house.

"It was a lot quieter last night though.

"They put lorries across the road because they didn't want anyone to see what they were filming so people just went home."

James Corden, who is now also well-known in America for hosting The Late Late Show, Ruth Jones and other Gavin and Stacey cast members took numerous "selfies" with the fans.