Image copyright Robin Drayton Image caption The fund aims to boost trade in market towns such as Llangefni

Businesses on Anglesey are being urged to apply for a share of a £2m cash pot aimed at boosting rural economies.

Council bosses have given their backing to a two-year pilot scheme for the Arfor Innovation Fund.

Designed to promote job creation in largely Welsh-speaking rural areas, it stems from a Labour/Plaid Cymru budget deal in the Welsh Assembly.

It also covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Gwynedd, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Carwyn Jones, responsible for economic development on Anglesey, said: "I welcome this opportunity to bring economic decisions closer to home.

"This is new and exciting and gives us a chance to grab the bull by the horns."

Measures on offer from Anglesey County Council will include a small grants fund to promote the use of Welsh in business and offer staff training, and work experience opportunities for school children.