A cricket umpire had to be airlifted to hospital after being hit by a ball at an amateur match.

John Williams, 80, was flown to hospital after being struck during a match at Pembroke, who were playing Narbeth on Saturday.

He was placed in an induced coma at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Pembroke Country Cricket Club said Mr Williams, secretary of Hundleton County Cricket Club, was hit on the head during the Division 2 match.

The club posted on Facebook that the game was stopped, adding: " I'm sure all of Pembrokeshire Cricket would like to join us in sending our best wishes to John and we all hope he has a speedy recovery."

A spokesperson from Wales Air Ambulance said they arrived at the scene just after 16:20 BST and treated Mr Williams at the scene before flying to hospital just after 17:00 BST.