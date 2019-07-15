Murder arrests after man dies in Ystalyfera
- 15 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 50-year-old man.
Emergency services were called to an incident in Maes y Darren, Ystalyfera, Neath Port Talbot, at 22:35 BST on Sunday.
South Wales Police said a 48-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were in custody.
The force urged anyone who saw anything between 18:00 and 22:45 to contact them.