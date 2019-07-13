Anglesey school redeveloped into village hall

Image caption Ysgol Llanddona - now a community centre - had only 14 students when it closed in 2013

An old village school on Anglesey has been opened as a community centre after closing five years ago.

Ysgol Llanddona, located between Benllech and Beaumaris, had only 14 students in 2013. Councillors said the school was unsustainable.

But a committee came together to redevelop the building to replace the aging village hall.

Anglesey councillor Carwyn Jones said the new hall "is going to be the heart of the community for years to come".

He added: "This school means so much to so many people and it would have been a travesty for this to be sold off and houses to be built here.

"This building gives Llanddona a chance. It will enable us to build a resilient community."

Mr Jones said that the new centre is a big opportunity for the village, and could house a shop and a Post Office in the future.