Image copyright North Wales Fire and Rescue Service Image caption A fire killed 2,000 chicks on Friday evening

Thousands of chicks have been killed following a fire at a chicken shed near Denbigh on Friday evening.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called at about 22:30 BST and sent four engines from Denbigh, St Asaph and Bergelli to the blaze in Prion.

The service said the fire started accidentally and the source of the ignition was heating lamps.

They left the scene by about 02:00 BST. Two sheds were involved, measuring approximately 14ft (3.3m) by 10ft (3m).