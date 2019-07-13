Image caption New Road was closed while police investigated the disturbance

Two more men have been arrested following reports of sounds "like gunshots" in Cardiff earlier this week.

South Wales Police was called at about 18:00 BST on Monday to New Road in Rumney to reports of a disturbance between a group of men.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and another man, aged 20, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A man, 18, was previously arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Two men, aged 26 and 28, were also arrested on Thursday on suspicion of affray.

All five have been released on conditional bail.

Police are continuing to investigate and have appealed to anybody with information to contact them.