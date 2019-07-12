Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Dean Williams claimed he was an animal lover and was trying to grab the dog after it jumped out of his hands

A man who threw his dog to the ground and punched it several times has been convicted of cruelty.

Builder Dean Williams, 39, was chased down the street by eyewitnesses and later arrested trying to drag the French bulldog from under a car.

Williams, of Clos Y Ffynnon, Cardiff, denied causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, claiming it had jumped out of his hands.

He was bailed by Cardiff magistrates for sentencing later in July.

Student Emily Johnson, who saw the incident, said: "I looked behind me and saw him pick it up above his head and throw her to the floor.

Giving evidence, Williams said: "She jumped out of my hand and I tried to grab her because it was a busy road.

"I'm an animal lover myself, I have had her since she was a pup. She was a family pet."

But chairman of the bench Martin Dennett said: "We are satisfied an attack took place, and substantial in nature. We do not find your version of events credible in any way."