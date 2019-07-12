Image copyright Google

Emergency services have been called to an incident at a industrial site in Port Talbot.

Eyewitnesses have described hearing an explosion and there being a plume of smoke.

South Wales Police, along with crews from Mid and West Fire, and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to BOC Gas & Gear, Margam, at about 14:40 BST.

There were no reports of any injuries but the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

The incident is ongoing.