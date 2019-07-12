Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Rob Brydon dressed up ready to play Uncle Bryn

Filming has started on the one-off Christmas special of Gavin and Stacey.

The Bafta-winning sitcom, about a long-distance relationship between a girl from south Wales and an Essex boy, was last screened in the UK in 2010.

In May, James Corden announced the show's return which is co-written by Ruth Jones.

On Friday, Christmas decorations were being put up outside the house in Barry which is Stacey's family home in the show.

Marco Zaeraschi, who runs Marco's Cafe on Barry Island, which has featured in the show, said he was excited to see it return.

"I could've done cartwheels on the promenade when I heard [it was returning]," he said.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Ruth Jones (Nessa) and Melanie Walters (Gwen) get ready for filming

"It's just brought a buzz back to the town. Gavin and Stacey put Barry back on the map and has done wonders for Barry Island as well."

He added: "It will be interesting to see Christmas trees, decorations and Christmas lights in the middle of July."

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Christmas decorations have been put up outside the home where Stacey grew up in the programme