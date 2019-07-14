Image copyright Kicking Off Against Cancer Image caption The match will be held at Cardiff's Air Dome

A team of football players will attempt to break a world record for the longest 11-a-side match to raise money for a cancer charity.

Kicking off Against Cancer was formed in 2016 and provides people with respite from cancer treatment.

The group had planned to play for 135 hours until a team in Germany broke the current record of 108 hours in June by playing for 168 hours - exactly a week.

The Cardiff team is now are hoping to play for 169 hours.

Lucie Banks, a trustee at Kicking off Against Cancer, said the team in Germany breaking the record made them more "determined" to carry on with their challenge.

"We'd booked the venue, people had booked time off work, we'd funded the event, sponsorship was in, we couldn't not go ahead," she said.

The teams will kick off at Air Dome, in Leckwith, Cardiff, on Sunday at 18:00 BST and aim to finish the following Sunday at 19:00.

Each hour played by a team member earns them a five minute break, which Ms Banks said they will build up, so after 12 hours, the players can have one hour off to "get a shower, get a new kit on and get going again".

A huge thank you to @CardiffCityFC for supplying us footballs and helping with kit washing throughout our World Record attempt that 'kicks off' on Sunday 💚💙

We are still short of a few players and referees - Visit our website for more information https://t.co/NJdKuYZ0Ar pic.twitter.com/PT9tByrZmD — KOAC (@_KOAC) July 11, 2019

The charity is familiar with record breaking attempts, having successfully set a Guinness World Record for the longest marathon playing indoor football, with two teams battling for 36 hours non-stop.

Ms Banks said the charity has drafted in "friends", "cousins" and even Akeem Griffiths, who was the runner-up in last year's Big Brother to populate the teams.

They have 33 players, most have taken time off work in order to play, and are relying on volunteers to help out, two independent witnesses are needed every four hours as part of the evidence needed to submit to the world book of records, as well as referees and volunteers to help provide the football players with things they might need.

"I can't wait for that first whistle to go... and the final whistle, the jubilation will just be incredible," Ms Banks said.