A man has died after crashing on the A483 near Llanbister, Powys.

His car left the road and went down an embankment at about 23:50 BST on Thursday, police said.

Fire and ambulance crews attended but the motorist died. No-one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Dyfed Powys Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating and has asked that anyone with any information about the crash contact them.