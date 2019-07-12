Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Gareth Delbridge (L) and Michael Lewis (R) were hit by a train on on 3 July

The driver of a train that hit two workers sounded the horn and applied an emergency brake before the fatal crash, an inquest heard.

Michael Lewis, 58, and Gareth Delbridge, 64, were struck after the train left Port Talbot Parkway on 3 July.

Three men were seen on the track as the train turned a corner onto Margam Moors, Swansea Coroner's Court heard.

Coroner Colin Phillips adjourned the inquests for a review in six months.

Mr Lewis, of North Cornelly, and Mr Delbridge, of Kenfig Hill, were identified by family members, the court heard.

Ian Trantum, from British Transport Police (BTP), told the coroner CCTV from the train was being examined and that witnesses were being interviewed.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch and the Office of Rail and Road were also investigating, he said.

Post-mortem examinations have been carried out but the final reports have not yet been submitted.

Mr Phillips passed on his condolences to the families of Mr Lewis and Mr Delbridge and released their bodies so that funerals could take place.