A multi-car crash has closed the westbound carriageway of the M48 Severn Bridge.

It happened between junction one for the B4461 and junction two for the Wye Valley Link Road, Chepstow, at about 18:00 BST.

The bridge is blocked and diversions are via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

Traffic trapped on the bridge is starting to move past the scene with the help of Avon and Somerset Police, Highways England said.