Image caption Carl Sargeant was found hanged at his home in Flintshire in November 2017

An AM killed himself days after being sacked as a Welsh Government minister over claims of inappropriate behaviour towards women, a coroner has ruled.

Carl Sargeant, 49, was found hanged at home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, by his wife Bernadette on 7 November 2017.

He was dismissed as communities and children minister after allegations about his behaviour towards two women.

Coroner John Gittins recorded a conclusion of suicide, following an inquest held in Ruthin.

He said that when he opened the inquest he had promised a "full and fair examination" and "would not allow this inquest to be a trial by press, politics or personality".

The "twists and turns" of the inquest's journey at times followed the "murkiest" of paths into the world of politics, Mr Gittins added.

He said that due to a "life event", coupled with the "pressure" of his role as a Welsh Government minister, Mr Sargeant had been diagnosed with depression in 2012.

The coroner said former first minister Carwyn Jones had been aware of the life event in 2014, but did not recognise there were any other issues thereafter, despite working closely with Mr Sargeant.

Following allegations in 2017 Mr Gittins said Mr Jones deemed it necessary to refer the allegations to the Labour Party and to remove the Alyn and Deeside AM from the cabinet.

The coroner said there was no official arrangement in place to support Mr Sargeant following the re-shuffle, despite the probability Mr Jones knew of his vulnerabilities.

Mr Gittins said the support of Vale of Clwyd AM Ann Jones was not in the nature of pastoral care, despite contradictory information given by the first minister during the inquest.

The coroner said Mr Jones - who had been accused by the Sargeant family's barrister of lying under oath - had "properly and appropriately" corrected information he had previously given.

After leaving a note, Mr Gittins said Mr Sargeant "ended his life by hanging himself".

The coroner said this was done deliberately, and he was sure Mr Sargeant intended to do it.