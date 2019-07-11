Image caption Traffic was queuing along the motorway north of Cardiff

Morning commuters have been warned of delays of over an hour on the M4 eastbound at Cardiff.

Earlier on Thursday morning two lanes were closed, but these have now reopened.

Congestion stretched back from junction 32 at the Coryton interchange to junction 35 at Pencoed.

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital at about 07:30 BST after a crash on the motorway, according to the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The A470 southbound at Pontypridd has also experienced slower traffic than normal from the A4058 at Broadway interchange to the M4, with congestion also at the A468 Caerphilly Road.

Congestion has also been heavier than normal on the A4232 northbound, with motorists queuing to get on the M4 at junction 33 at Cardiff West and services.

Traffic on the westbound carriageway of the M4 is now flowing normally.