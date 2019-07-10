Bid to boost mobile phone coverage in Snowdonia

Image copyright Home Office Image caption A red line shows the proposed location of a mast at Moel Friog

More masts could be built in Snowdonia to boost mobile network coverage.

Five applications to the national park authority include a 131ft (40m) mast at Moel Friog, Ganllwyd, for the UK's new Emergency Services Network (ESN).

The Home Office said there would be some "visual impact" but it was being kept to the "lowest height possible", with capacity for public as well as emergency mobile services.

Meanwhile EE has proposed four masts, from 33ft (10m) to 56ft (17m) high.

These would be located at Minffordd, Aberangell, Maentwrog and Bodowen, boosting coverage for both the general public and emergency services.

ESN, due to launch in 2022, will replace the emergency services' current Airwave "walkie-talkie" style radios with smartphones using a 4G network.

Snowdonia National Park planners are expected to make a decision on all five applications over the coming weeks, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.