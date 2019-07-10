Image copyright UWTSD Image caption Ken Owens is currently preparing for his third Rugby World Cup with Wales

Wales hooker Ken Owens has received an honorary fellowship by the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

The 32-year-old Scarlets captain has won 64 caps for Wales and played in two British and Irish Lions Tests.

He follows Llanelli greats Delme Thomas, Ray Gravell, Phil Bennett and Roy Bergiers in being honoured by his home-town campus in Carmarthen.

Owens attended the ceremony before flying out for Wales' pre-Rugby World Cup training camp in Switzerland.

Image copyright UWTSD Image caption Welsh rugby legends Gerald Davies, Delme Thomas and Roy Bergiers were present for Ken Owens' ceremony

"I grew up less than a 100 metres from the university and it has played a huge part in my life growing up," Owens said.

"To receive this award is a huge honour and to see the people who've received it in years gone by just shows how important and how much of a privilege it really is."