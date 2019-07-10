Image caption Carl Sargeant and his wife had discussed one letter in 2014, making claims about his behaviour around women

An inquest into the death of a sacked minister who was found dead days later has heard claims the family had received a second anonymous letter making claims about his behaviour.

Carl Sargeant, 49, was found hanged by his wife Bernadette at home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, on 7 November 2017.

Mr Sargeant was sacked as communities and children minister over claims of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

The inquest resumed in Ruthin after being adjourned in November.

Image copyright Eleanor Barlow/PA Wire Image caption Jack Sargeant (middle) and Bernadette Sargeant at the inquest in November

On Tuesday, Mrs Sargeant had told the court she had received one anonymous letter in 2014 making claims about her husband's behaviour around women, which she had discussed with him, and which she did not believe.

On Wednesday, Cathryn McGahey QC, representing former first minister Carwyn Jones, told coroner John Gittins there had been a second anonymous letter received in 2017 which talked of Mr Sargeant meeting a politician's daughter in a pub.

Ms McGahey suggested Mrs Sargeant may have forgotten things during her evidence and made an application for former Flintshire councillor Aaron Shotton to give evidence.

He had previously given a statement saying the family had received such a letter.

Ms McGahey said the evidence may give insight into what may have been preying on Mr Sargeant's mind at the time of the death.

Leslie Thomas QC, for the Sargeant family, said the application was "misconceived" and an attempt to get around a previous court ruling denying an application to allow evidence from Mr Shotton and the former deputy leader of Flintshire council, Bernie Attridge.

He said the court had heard "that Carl Sargeant was seen in a public house with an adult who is a politician's member of family. So what?"

Coroner John Gittins dismissed the application, saying it was outside the scope of the inquest.

"I remind myself this is not a trial," he said, adding: "It's a coroner's inquiry, and my inquiry alone."