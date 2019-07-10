Image caption Flowers for the victims were placed near the scene

A minute's silence will be held by rail bosses to remember two workers who died when they were struck by a train.

Colleagues from Network Rail and Transport For Wales will fall quiet at 10:00 BST to remember Gareth Delbridge and Michael Lewis.

They were hit by the Swansea to Paddington train last Wednesday near Margam.

The minute's silence was announced by Hannah Tuck, the railway chaplain for Wales and the Marches.

In tribute, Mr Delbridge, 64, was called an "absolutely fantastic guy" while the family of Mr Lewis, 58, said he was "loved by everyone".

A third worker was treated at the scene for shock, but was not injured.

In a statement, Mr Lewis's family said: "We would like to thank everyone so much for their support during this difficult time and ask that we are now given the space we need to grieve."

Alan Gitsham, a former railway worker who used to work with both men, said: "Mike was great, a tidy fella. I'm devastated, I can't believe he's gone."