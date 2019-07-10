Image copyright Laura Davies Image caption Mother-of-three Laura was a keen motorcyclist

A motorcyclist has died after falling from her bike on a race track.

Laura Davies, 39, who has three children, suffered serious head injuries in the crash on her Yamaha R1 bike at Pembrey Circuit, Carmarthenshire, at 16:40 on Sunday.

She was treated at the scene before being air lifted to University Hospital Wales in Cardiff but later died.

Phil Bevan Trackdays, which organised the race event on the track, said no other rider was involved.

In a statement, the company said: "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we must inform you that due to an incident... one of our riders has passed away.

"In the final Intermediate session of the day she fell from her R1 at Brooklands Hairpin, and suffered serious head injuries.

"We, as the Phil Bevan Trackdays team, wish to pass on our sincere condolences to both the immediate family and friends at such a tragic time.

"We would also like to thank the Medical team at Pembrey Circuit and University Hospital of Wales."

Image copyright Alan Hughes/Geograph Image caption The owners of Pembrey Circuit said their thoughts were with Laura's family "at this terrible time"

A fundraising page has already raised almost £8,000.

Motorcyclists are meeting in Haverfordwest on Wednesday evening for a ride in her memory.