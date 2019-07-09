Image copyright Cered/Geograph Image caption The boat "rapidly" took on water while on a trip about three miles (5km) off St Davids Head

Twenty-three people have been rescued from a sinking boat off the Welsh coast.

The coastguard said it received a mayday message from a small pleasure boat off the coast of Pembrokeshire at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday.

The vessel was taking on water "rapidly" while on a trip off the North Bishops islands, near Ramsay Island.

Two other passenger boats, two lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were involved in the rescue.

The 21 passengers and two crew are safe and are being taken back to St Justinian's, near St Davids, the coastguard said.

The North Bishops are a series of small island about three miles (5km) off St Davids Head.

Coastguards had requested St Davids and Fishguard RNLI lifeboats to launch and bring pumps.

A coastguard rescue helicopter from Newquay in Cornwall was also scrambled.

The two lifeboats provided safety cover while the passengers and crew were evacuated on to one of the other passenger vessels.