Man arrested following 'gunshots' incident in Cardiff

  • 9 July 2019
New Road in Rumney, Cardiff
Image caption New Road was closed while police investigated the disturbance

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray following reports of sounds like gunshots in Cardiff.

Officers were called at 18:13 BST on Monday to New Road in Rumney to reports about a disturbance between a group of men.

The road was closed and there was a heavy police presence in the area.

South Wales Police are continuing to investigate and have appealed to anybody with information to contact them.

