Image copyright South wales police Image caption Conner Marshall died after being beaten with a pole at Trecco Bay caravan park

A man who murdered a teenager was on probation after being classed as a low-risk offender, a pre-inquest hearing has been told.

David Braddon was being monitored by officials at the time he killed Conner Marshall, 18, from Barry, after mistaking him for someone else.

He was on probation for drugs offences and attacking a police officer.

Mr Marshall died days after the attack at Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl in March 2015.

The inquest heard the National Probation Service in Wales had sub-contracted out rehabilitation services for Braddon because he was a "low risk offender".

Assistant coroner Nadim Bashir said a week-long inquest in Pontypridd would take place in December.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption David Braddon was jailed for life in 2015

Nadine and Richard Marshall previously said they "want answers" over their son's killing.

Braddon from Caerphilly, admitted murder and was jailed for life at Cardiff Crown Court in June 2015.