Image copyright Eleanor Barlow/PA Wire Image caption Jack Sargeant (middle) and Bernadette Sargeant at the inquest in November

A former minister who was found dead days after being sacked was a gentle soul who "made you feel at ease", his wife has told his inquest.

Carl Sargeant, 49, was found hanged at home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, by his wife Bernadette on 7 November 2017.

The inquest in Ruthin has resumed after being adjourned in November following a legal challenge.

Mrs Sargeant said her late husband was "driven," but had a unique ability as a politician to "connect with anybody".

"He was a gentle soul and could make you feel at ease instantly," she added.

The court heard the couple met in a nightclub when Mrs Sargeant was about 18.

"There was a big connection," she told coroner John Gittins.

Mr Sargeant was a music lover and was working as a DJ at the time, before working as a firefighter at a chemical company in Mostyn on Deeside.

Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead at home after being sacked as a Welsh Government minister

His move into politics came when a space came up on the local town council.

"Carl said 'I think I could quite like that'," she said, and his political career started in the late 1990s.

Referring to him becoming an AM, she said the process was "a bit like being on X Factor" and when he was elected, she said her father, whom she described as "very political", was "so proud".

The court will also hear from Mr Sargeant's son Jack, who replaced him as AM for Alyn and Deeside, later.

Mr Sargeant was dismissed from his post following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards two women.