Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened outside the Metropolitan bar in the early hours of Sunday

Two men have been charged after a man was injured outside a bar in Llanelli.

The victim was taken to hospital after the alleged assault outside the Metropolitan bar on Station Road just before 01:00 BST on Sunday.

A 24-year-old was charged with wounding with intent, affray, assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 20-year-old was charged with wounding with intent and affray. Both are due to appear before Llanelli magistrates.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and released on bail pending further inquiries by Dyfed-Powys Police.

No further details about the injured man's condition have been released.