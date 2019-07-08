Police close Cardiff street after 'gunshot' claims
Armed police have closed off a street in Cardiff, following claims from residents of sounds "like gunshots".
It came during reports of a disturbance involving a group of males on New Road in the Rumney area of the city.
South Wales Police said armed officers were in the area "as a precaution" for the safety of the public, but stressed that no injuries have been reported.
Police confirmed they had received information that those involved were armed.
There has been a heavy police presence in the area since about 18:15 BST on Monday evening.
A force official said the street had been closed while investigations continue.
They have also appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.