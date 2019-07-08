Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the rugby club on Saturday evening

Two men are being held on suspicion of murdering a 40-year-old man at a south Wales rugby club.

Police were called to reports of an "altercation" at the New Tredegar Rugby Club on Saturday evening.

Gwent Police said a man was found unconscious and not breathing at the Caerphilly county venue and died at the scene.

Two men from the Caerphilly area, aged 61 and 41, remain in custody.

In a statement, Det Ch Insp Nick Wilkie said: "We are aware of local speculation in the community surrounding the use of weapons during this incident and I'd like to reassure people that this is not the case."

The force appealed for anyone with any information about the death to contact officers.