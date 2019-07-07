Man in hospital after late-night attack outside Llanelli bar
- 7 July 2019
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted outside a bar in Llanelli.
The attack happened outside the Metropolitan bar on Station Road just before 01:00 BST and a search is under way to catch the suspect.
He is described as white, in his 20s, about 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, with blonde hair and a goatee beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt.
Dyfed-Powys Police wants to hear from any witnesses.