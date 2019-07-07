Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place outside the Metropolitan bar on Station Road

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted outside a bar in Llanelli.

The attack happened outside the Metropolitan bar on Station Road just before 01:00 BST and a search is under way to catch the suspect.

He is described as white, in his 20s, about 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, with blonde hair and a goatee beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt.

Dyfed-Powys Police wants to hear from any witnesses.