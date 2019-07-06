Image caption Police attended Extinction Rebellion protests in Carmarthen and Aberystwyth

Two people have been arrested in connection with an Extinction Rebellion climate protest in Carmarthen.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they were called to attend the protest at 09:35 BST on Saturday outside Guildhall Square in the town.

The two people arrested remain in police custody, the force said.

Police said they attended the protest, which ended at 14:00 BST, "to ensure public safety was maintained".

Officers also attended an Extinction Rebellion protest in Aberystwyth earlier in the day.