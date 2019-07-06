Death at Bridgend Industrial Estate prompts police probe
The death of a 34-year-old man on an industrial estate has prompted a police investigation.
Emergency services were called to reports the man fell from a roof on Bridgend Industrial Estate in Bridgend about 12:32 BST on 5 July.
The man, who was from Masteg, died from his injuries and his family has been informed.
South Wales Police is investigating and said the Health and Safety Executive has also been informed.