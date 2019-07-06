Image copyright Google

Police are trying to trace a man after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted near a skate park.

The man is described as in his 20s who was tall and slim with light brown hair, and wore blue shorts and a T-shirt.

The incident is said to have happened in woods next to it on the Graig-yr-Rhacca estate, Caerphilly, on 16 June.

Det Ch Insp Steven Maloney, from Gwent Police, appealed for anyone with information to come forward.