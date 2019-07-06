Image caption Two of the protesters at one of the entrances to the bank

Climate activists have glued themselves to the entrance of a bank in Carmarthen.

About a dozen protesters from Extinction Rebellion are protesting at Barclays in the town centre over the bank's investment in fossil fuels.

Three were glued to the door, while another used a bike lock to attach themselves.

Dyfed-Powys Police are monitoring the situation. Barclays has been approached for comment.