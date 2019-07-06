Wales

Protesters glue themselves to Barclays bank, Carmarthen

  • 6 July 2019
Two of the protesters at one of the entrances to the bank
Image caption Two of the protesters at one of the entrances to the bank

Climate activists have glued themselves to the entrance of a bank in Carmarthen.

About a dozen protesters from Extinction Rebellion are protesting at Barclays in the town centre over the bank's investment in fossil fuels.

Three were glued to the door, while another used a bike lock to attach themselves.

Dyfed-Powys Police are monitoring the situation. Barclays has been approached for comment.
Image caption Protesters are outside both entrances to the bank

Related Topics

More on this story