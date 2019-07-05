Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police in Wales are still waiting to question Mohammed Ali Ege

More than 10 properties have been visited by police in Cardiff and London in the past week in the search for the man they say is "Wales' most wanted".

Mohammed Ali Ege, 41, is wanted in connection to the mistaken murder of 17-year-old Aamir Siddiqi in Roath, Cardiff, in 2010.

Aamir was stabbed at his home after his killers, hitmen Jason Richards and Ben Hope, went to the wrong house.

South Wales Police said there are "no plans to scale down the search".

Mr Ege escaped in India on 12 April 2017 while in a New Delhi railway station toilet as officers prepared to extradite him back to the UK.

South Wales Police Det Ch Insp Paul Giess: "Two years on, his current whereabouts are unknown but we are still as determined as ever to find him."

Previously Mr Geiss said Mr Ege has had access to different identification which would allow him to travel extensively on false documentation.

Timeline

11 April 2010: Aamir Siddiqi is brutally stabbed to death at his house

September 2010: Police offer a reward of up to £10,000 in their search for Mohammed Ali Ege

October 2011: Mr Ege is arrested in India on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, the extradition process begins

1 February 2013: Jason Richards and Ben Hope are found guilty of murder

12 February: Both men are sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 40 years

January 2014: The men appeal against their sentences

June 2014: The Court of Appeal rejects their claim

April 2017: Police in India say Mr Edge, who is also accused of passport and identity forgery, was awaiting extradition but escaped after being taken to a court hearing