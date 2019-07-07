Wales

Brecon Mountain Rescue Team gets permission to use drones

  • 7 July 2019
Image caption It is hoped the drones will help the team to quickly deliver medical supplies and view difficult-to-reach terrains

A Welsh mountain rescue team has been granted permission by the Civil Aviation Authority to use drones for its search and rescue operations.

Two drones have been designed for Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, to be operated by seven licensed pilots.

Its first three pilots are already in place and the waterproof drones are available for call-outs.

It is hoped the resource will help the team to quickly deliver medical supplies directly to casualties.

It will also help them to view dangerous and difficult-to-reach areas.

