Image copyright Chris Jackson/PA Wire Image caption Charles in Llwynywermod, his home in Carmarthenshire

A new photograph of the Prince of Wales has been released to mark the 50th anniversary of his investiture.

Prince Charles can be seen in Llwynywermod, his Carmarthenshire home, with a set of the Prince of Wales' feathers mounted on the wall.

Another picture was released to celebrate Wales Week, an annual event where Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall tour the country.

It shows the couple outside their Welsh home.

On 26 July 1958, Charles was created the Prince of Wales by the Queen when he was aged nine. He was invested with the title in 1969 in Caernarfon Castle.

Monday marked 50 years since the ceremony in Gwynedd.

Charles and Camilla have carried out more than 20 engagements during Wales Week, which ends on Friday.

Image copyright Chris Jackson/PA Wire Image caption Another photograph of Charles and Camilla was released to celebrate Wales Week

On Wednesday, they visited Swansea, celebrating both the 50th anniversary of its city status, and 50 years since Charles' investiture.

But Charles, the longest-serving Prince of Wales, will not return to Caernarfon Castle, as he spent the tour focusing on meeting people across Wales and visiting charities and other organisations.

The ceremony in 1969 was televised and watched by 19 million people in the UK, but polarised opinion in Wales and was conducted against a backdrop of protests and even of bombings.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Charles was crowned Prince of Wales in front of huge crowds