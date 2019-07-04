Image copyright Jovanmandic

Three cases of measles are being investigated by Public Health Wales (PHW), including one at a Prestatyn school.

A further two suspected cases are being examined as part of a "cluster".

Letters have been sent to parents of pupils at Ysgol Clawdd Offa after an infant pupil was found infected, asking to ensure their children have received both MMR doses.

PHW is also asking visitors to parts of Rhyl in June to look out for symptoms.

It said anyone who attended Ysbyty Glan Clwyd A&E on Thursday 20 June or on the morning or evening of Sunday 30 June should be alert to signs of the disease

And customers at Rhyl's Vue Cinema and the McDonald's on the town's High Street on Saturday afternoon, June 29, are also urged to be vigilant.

PHW health protection consultant Dr Chris Johnson said: "At present, we are not investigating an outbreak of measles, as there is no evidence that measles has spread beyond one closely linked group of people.

"However, we are very aware that measles spreads quickly and easily between unvaccinated people and we do have concerns that others may have been exposed to the infection at the cinema or healthcare waiting rooms last weekend."

In 2018 there were 21 confirmed cases of measles in Wales. The disease can be serious or fatal.

Dr Johnson added: "With summer holidays coming up, and people attending large events and holidaying in countries where measles is common, we would especially urge everyone to ensure they and their children have received the MMR vaccine."

More advice about measles can be found on Public Health Wales website.