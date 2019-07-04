Image copyright BRIAN EVANS/FLICKR Image caption Vue cinema in Carmarthen was charging customers almost double what it does in Cardiff

A cinema chain has reduced its ticket prices in a town following criticism from customers.

Vue in Camarthern had faced a backlash, particularly from parents, over "unacceptable" ticket costs.

A family of four wanting to watch a film in Carmarthen had faced paying £34.16, when the same tickets at Vue in Cardiff came to £19.

The chain said it had changed its pricing, with each ticket costing from just £4.99 on any day of the week.

Parents had criticised the cinema chain, claiming it almost doubled its charges depending on location. One parent labelled the discrepancy "unacceptable", citing a lack of local competition as the cause.

A Vue spokesperson said: "All films, every day, will now cost from just £4.99 at Vue Carmarthen.

"We look forward to welcoming customers to enjoy a host of big screen entertainment at this new lower price."

Mother-of-two and member of the Reasonable Prices at Vue Cinema Carmarthen campaign group, Anna Caroline Bowen, said the development was "really positive".

"We wanted to be the same as everywhere else, we didn't want to be paying twice as much, and we've succeeded in that - and that's just amazing, that they've reduced the price. I hope it's not just a blip!"

Ms Bowen, from Pentre-Cwrt in Carmarthenshire, suspects more people will start using the cinema again, which may help other businesses.

"People are going to want to have food when they see a film and go to places to eat. They will be drawn to the town and not go to other towns, which is what they are doing now."