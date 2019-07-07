Image caption Keeping Faith had 17 million BBC iPlayer requests

Whether it's Killing Eve's Villanelle in a pink gown, Faith Howells' yellow raincoat or a Love Island bikini, TV is influencing fashion "more than ever".

It may be summer but with the second series of Keeping Faith due out soon, it's time to dust off the raincoat.

From Carmarthenshire to the catwalk, Eve Myles has done for raincoats what Peaky Blinders did for men's headwear.

No wonder fans of the hit show have been asked to wear yellow at Monday's premiere in Cardiff.

Image copyright Robert Viglasky/BBC Image caption The Molly Goddard dress worn by Jodie Comer in Killing Eve was already a few seasons old when it became hugely popular

The first series of Keeping Faith, which followed the story of lawyer, wife and mother Faith Howells after her husband's sudden disappearance, has had more than 17 million BBC iPlayer requests.

Leading actress Eve Myles may have won a Bafta Cymru for her performance, but there was also another star on screen - her yellow, or rather, antique gold, coat.

It has swiftly gained a fan base of its own, even gaining a parody social media account @faithyellowcoat with more than 600 followers.

One posted: "hope all the clothes shops have got lots of yellow coats in stock ready for the #KeepingFaith fans 😉😉"

TV has long had an influence on fashion, since the 1970s feathered hair and belts of Charlie's Angels and gridiron-style 1980s shoulder pads of Dynasty.

But with more people bingeing on box-sets and eager to discuss the latest trends on social media, TV has overtaken the silver screen and catwalks for inspiring the latest "easy wear" look.

"TV actors don't always represent the average person but what they wear is far more attainable than a catwalk model," said Laura Antonia Jordan, fashion news editor at Grazia.

"We don't have the money to spend on a couture gown, but we do have £70 to spend on a coat.

"A yellow rain jacket like Faith's is rooted in the reality of living in the UK."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fair Isle jumpers worn by actress Sofie Grabol in Danish drama The Killing have proved a hit - even with royalty

Image caption Peaky Blinders has many celebrity fans - including David Beckham

Shows like Big Little Lies and The Killing have influenced what appears on the high street while Cilian Murphy set a generation of men wearing baker boy caps.

Stores including Primark, H&M and Topshop have collaborated with TV programmes and even fashion house Louis Vuitton is not above turning to Netflix hit Stranger Things for inspiration.

"There's an undeniable uplift in sales for items seen on TV that can be worn every day," said Ms Jordan.

"Brands can't predict what is going to translate into something commercially powerful.

"Sometimes it's like a moment of alchemy where something is picked up and resonates with people, especially via social media.

"The big pink Molly Goddard dress worn by Villanelle in Killing Eve was already a few seasons old, but became hugely popular via social media."

"The Fair Isle jumper worn by The Killing's Sarah Lund was something very recognisable, very simple and very wearable."

Image caption That yellow coat again - this time on BBC Breakfast with Dan Walker and Louise Minchin

As well as influencing fashion, Keeping Faith is also driving tourism.

Carmarthenshire council has launched a Keeping Faith Superfan Trail around many of the locations used in the programme, including Laugharne, Pendine and Llansteffan.

It has proved so popular that the council has had to put up signs asking yellow coat-clad visitors - seeking selfies on the decking of the house used as Faith's home in Laugharne - to respect the privacy of the property's owners.

Image copyright Carmarthenshire council Image caption Fans of Keeping Faith are helping boost tourism at locations used in the programme

"Businesses in Laugharne in particular have reported an increase in visitors to the town coming there specifically because of the programme," said a council spokeswoman.

"We're expecting the number of views to the website to increase dramatically with it being shown on BBC One.

"We are aspiring to achieve the same level of success as programmes such as Broadchurch and Doc Martin, which have both generated millions of pounds to the local economy."

The premiere of the second series of Keeping Faith will be screened at National Museum Cardiff at 18:00 BST on Monday 8 July.