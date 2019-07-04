Image caption The Caernarfon Show has been taking place since the late 19th Century

Concerns about equine flu has led organisers to cancel an annual agricultural show.

The Caernarfon Show was due to take place this weekend at Wern Ddu Fields, but a number of exhibitors pulled out due fears for horses' health.

Earlier in the week five animals from Bwlchgwyn in Wrexham tested positive for the highly contagious disease.

Chairman of the show Peter Rutherford said it was "an incredibly difficult thing to do".

"This show's a very old show, we've been running since about 1882".

Image caption Peter Rutherford said it would have been "irresponsible" to go ahead with the show

"You feel that weight of responsibility, we felt it could easily spread and we have competitors coming in from other parts of the UK.

"It was not an easy decision to make given all the preparation gone on over the last year or so."

The event involves horse shows and displays, sheep competitions, dog displays and trade stands.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Mr Rutherford, who has been involved with the show for 20 years, said: "It [equine flu] can spread very quickly between animals and horses, there was the outbreak with the racehorses.

"There are various strains, you can't inoculate against them all... in very young and very old horses, it can prove fatal.

"It would have been very irresponsible for us to consider running it given the circumstances."

He said it was "quite soul-destroying", given the weather was meant to be "perfect".